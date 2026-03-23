Capt. Justin Eckhoff, executive officer of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), welcomes aboard Armed Forces of El Salvador and civilian distinguished visitors on the flight deck in the Pacific Ocean, March 27, 2026. Nimitz is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2026 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the region through joint, multinational and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Edward Jacome)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2026 09:39
|Photo ID:
|9588582
|VIRIN:
|260327-N-ET289-1335
|Resolution:
|2566x3321
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 4TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Distinguished Visitors from El Salvador Observe Nimitz Flight Operations [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Edward Jacome, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.