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    Distinguished Visitors from El Salvador Observe Nimitz Flight Operations [Image 1 of 2]

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    Distinguished Visitors from El Salvador Observe Nimitz Flight Operations

    U.S. 4TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    03.27.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jaron Wills 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    Armed Forces of El Salvador and civilian distinguished visitors walk onto the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) to watch flight operations in the Pacific Ocean, March 27, 2026. Nimitz is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2026 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the region through joint, multinational and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jaron Wills)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.28.2026 09:35
    Photo ID: 9588581
    VIRIN: 260327-N-CK885-2212
    Resolution: 4748x3161
    Size: 2.65 MB
    Location: U.S. 4TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Distinguished Visitors from El Salvador Observe Nimitz Flight Operations [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Jaron Wills, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Southern Seas
    USNAVSOUTH/ U.S. 4th Fleet
    Nimitz

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