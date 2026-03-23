Distinguished Visitors from El Salvador Observe Nimitz Flight Operations

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Armed Forces of El Salvador and civilian distinguished visitors walk onto the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) to watch flight operations in the Pacific Ocean, March 27, 2026. Nimitz is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2026 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the region through joint, multinational and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jaron Wills)