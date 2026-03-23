Nimitz Welcomes Distinguished Visitors from El Salvador Guests

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Capt. Joseph Furco, commanding officer of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), looks over charts with Armed Forces of El Salvador distinguished visitors during a tour of the commanding officer’s cabin in the Pacific Ocean, March 27, 2026. Nimitz is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2026 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the region through joint, multinational and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Julian Jaime)