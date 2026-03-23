Nimitz Welcomes Distinguished Visitors from El Salvador

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Adm. Rene Merino, minister of defense of El Salvador, exchanges gifts with Rear Adm. Cassidy Norman, commander of Carrier Strike Group 11, during a tour of the commanding officer’s cabin on Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, March 27, 2026. Nimitz is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2026 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the region through joint, multinational and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Julian Jaime)