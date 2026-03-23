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    Nimitz Welcomes Distinguished Visitors from El Salvador [Image 9 of 10]

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    Nimitz Welcomes Distinguished Visitors from El Salvador

    U.S. 4TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    03.27.2026

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Julian Jaime 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    Adm. Rene Merino, minister of defense of El Salvador, exchanges gifts with Rear Adm. Cassidy Norman, commander of Carrier Strike Group 11, during a tour of the commanding officer’s cabin on Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, March 27, 2026. Nimitz is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2026 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the region through joint, multinational and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Julian Jaime)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.28.2026 09:51
    Photo ID: 9588579
    VIRIN: 260327-N-TY618-1159
    Resolution: 3277x2532
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: U.S. 4TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Nimitz Welcomes Distinguished Visitors from El Salvador [Image 10 of 10], by SA Julian Jaime, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Distinguished Visitors from El Salvador Observe Nimitz Flight Operations
    Nimitz Welcomes Distinguished Visitors from El Salvador
    Nimitz Welcomes Distinguished Visitors from El Salvador
    Nimitz Welcomes Distinguished Visitors from El Salvador
    Nimitz Welcomes Distinguished Visitors from El Salvador
    Nimitz Welcomes Distinguished Visitors from El Salvador
    Nimitz Welcomes Distinguished Visitors from El Salvador
    Nimitz Welcomes Salvadoran Guests
    Nimitz Welcomes Distinguished Visitors from El Salvador
    Nimitz Welcomes Distinguished Visitors from El Salvador Guests

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    Southern Seas
    USNAVSOUTH/U.S. 4th Fleet
    USS Nimitz
    CVN 68

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