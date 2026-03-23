A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II lands during a first aircraft arrival at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 28, 2026. The F-35A Lightning II is equipped with an advanced sensor suite that provides unparalleled situational awareness. By gathering, fusing, and distributing vast amounts of battlefield information, the platform gives operators a distinct tactical advantage over any adversary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Peter Reft)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2026 03:21
|Photo ID:
|9588486
|VIRIN:
|260328-F-YW474-1019
|Resolution:
|5898x3932
|Size:
|3.58 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|3
This work, F35A Lightning IIs arrive at Misawa Air Base [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Peter Reft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
F-35A Lightning IIs arrive at Misawa Air Base
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