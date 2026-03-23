A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II lands at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 28, 2026. The introduction of the F-35A ensures the 35th Fighter Wing’s forward position remains the lynchpin of deterrence in the region, building upon its decades-long role as a key player in enabling U.S. forces to secure peace and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Peter Reft)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2026 03:21
|Photo ID:
|9588485
|VIRIN:
|260328-F-YW474-1016
|Resolution:
|5117x3411
|Size:
|3.02 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
This work, F35A Lightning IIs arrive at Misawa Air Base [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Peter Reft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
F-35A Lightning IIs arrive at Misawa Air Base
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