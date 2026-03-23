F35A Lightning IIs arrive at Misawa Air Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II lands at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 28, 2026. The introduction of the F-35A ensures the 35th Fighter Wing’s forward position remains the lynchpin of deterrence in the region, building upon its decades-long role as a key player in enabling U.S. forces to secure peace and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Peter Reft)