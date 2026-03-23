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    F35A Lightning IIs arrive at Misawa Air Base [Image 2 of 3]

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    F35A Lightning IIs arrive at Misawa Air Base

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.27.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Peter Reft 

    35th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II lands at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 28, 2026. The introduction of the F-35A ensures the 35th Fighter Wing’s forward position remains the lynchpin of deterrence in the region, building upon its decades-long role as a key player in enabling U.S. forces to secure peace and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Peter Reft)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.28.2026 03:21
    Photo ID: 9588485
    VIRIN: 260328-F-YW474-1016
    Resolution: 5117x3411
    Size: 3.02 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, F35A Lightning IIs arrive at Misawa Air Base [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Peter Reft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    F-35
    USAF
    Misawa AB
    U.S. Forces Japan
    35th FW
    13th Fighter Squadron

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