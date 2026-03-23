DM hosts a Senior Selects Professional Enhancement Seminar

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Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force (11th) David J. Campanale and 355th Wing leadership pose for a photo during the Professional Enhancement Seminar at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 27, 2026. The seminar emphasized how senior leaders must balance mission execution with people-focused leadership, supporting readiness and lethality while taking care of Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera)