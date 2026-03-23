DM hosts a Senior Selects Professional Enhancement Seminar

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Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force (11th) David J. Campanale encourages senior enlisted leaders to think strategically about both the mission and their Airmen during the keynote address at the Professional Enhancement Seminar at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 27, 2026. The Professional Enhancement Seminar brought together senior leaders from a wide range of responsibilities to mentor newly selected senior master sergeants and ensure Airmen are taken care of at every level. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera)