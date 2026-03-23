DM hosts a Senior Selects Professional Enhancement Seminar

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Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force (11th) David J. Campanale shares his perspective on senior enlisted leadership during the keynote address at the Professional Enhancement Seminar at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 27, 2026. The Professional Enhancement Seminar focused on preparing newly selected senior master sergeants for their new role. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera)