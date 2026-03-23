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    Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works meets with Alaska District team in Nome [Image 4 of 4]

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    Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works meets with Alaska District team in Nome

    NOME, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2026

    Photo by Cameron McLeod 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Alaska District

    Adam Telle, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works, met with members of the Alaska District team to discuss the Port of Nome Modification Project on Mar. 25, 2026.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.27.2026 14:08
    Photo ID: 9587611
    VIRIN: 260325-A-FN111-1022
    Resolution: 2779x1279
    Size: 874.49 KB
    Location: NOME, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works meets with Alaska District team in Nome [Image 4 of 4], by Cameron McLeod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works visits Port of Nome
    Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works meets with local officials in Nome
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    Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works meets with Alaska District team in Nome

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    Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works visits Nome, Alaska

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    Civil Works
    Nome Alaska
    USACE

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