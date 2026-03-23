Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works meets with local media in Nome

Adam Telle (center, right), Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works, met with local media after touring the Port of Nome and engaging with local officials on Mar. 25, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2026 14:08
|Photo ID:
|9587579
|VIRIN:
|250325-A-FN111-1095
|Resolution:
|2634x1225
|Size:
|618.1 KB
|Location:
|NOME, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works visits Nome, Alaska
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