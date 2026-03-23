Date Taken: 03.25.2026 Date Posted: 03.27.2026 14:08 Photo ID: 9587579 VIRIN: 250325-A-FN111-1095 Resolution: 2634x1225 Size: 618.1 KB Location: NOME, ALASKA, US

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This work, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works meets with local media in Nome [Image 4 of 4], by Cameron McLeod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.