Adam Telle (middle), Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works, met with local officials to discuss the Port of Nome Modification Project on Mar. 25, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2026 14:08
|Photo ID:
|9587566
|VIRIN:
|250325-A-FN111-1087
|Resolution:
|1668x855
|Size:
|247.43 KB
|Location:
|NOME, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works meets with local officials in Nome [Image 4 of 4], by Cameron McLeod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works visits Nome, Alaska
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