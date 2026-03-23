Senior noncommissioned officers from across the Army Reserve gathered at Fort Buchanan, March 27, for the Army Reserve Senior Enlisted Council, a forum to share ideas, lessons learned and synchronize efforts.
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2026 12:03
|Photo ID:
|9587222
|VIRIN:
|260327-O-CC868-4431
|Resolution:
|4000x3000
|Size:
|2.11 MB
|Location:
|PR
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|0
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Army Reserve Senior Enlisted Council Convenes at Fort Buchanan
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