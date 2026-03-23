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    Army Reserve Senior Enlisted Council Convenes at Fort Buchanan [Image 3 of 3]

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    Army Reserve Senior Enlisted Council Convenes at Fort Buchanan

    PUERTO RICO

    03.27.2026

    Photo by Carlos Cuebas 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan

    Senior noncommissioned officers from across the Army Reserve gathered at Fort Buchanan, March 27, for the Army Reserve Senior Enlisted Council, a forum to share ideas, lessons learned and synchronize efforts.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.27.2026 12:03
    Photo ID: 9587221
    VIRIN: 260327-O-CC868-7295
    Resolution: 4000x3000
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: PR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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