Date Taken: 03.27.2026 Date Posted: 03.27.2026 12:03 Photo ID: 9587221 VIRIN: 260327-O-CC868-7295 Resolution: 4000x3000 Size: 1.71 MB Location: PR

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This work, Army Reserve Senior Enlisted Council Convenes at Fort Buchanan [Image 3 of 3], by Carlos Cuebas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.