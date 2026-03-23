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    Army Reserve Senior Enlisted Council Convenes at Fort Buchanan

    Army Reserve Senior Enlisted Council Convenes at Fort Buchanan

    Photo By Carlos Cuebas | Senior noncommissioned officers from across the Army Reserve gathered at Fort...... read more read more

    PUERTO RICO

    03.27.2026

    Story by Carlos Cuebas 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan

    Army Reserve Senior Enlisted Council Convenes at Fort Buchanan
    FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico— Senior noncommissioned officers from across the Army Reserve gathered at Fort Buchanan, March 27, for the Army Reserve Senior Enlisted Council, a forum to share ideas, lessons learned and synchronize efforts.

    Ulises Marrero, Deputy to the Garrison Commander, welcomed the council and highlighted the installation’s strategic role.

    “Our mission is to enable the readiness of the warfighter. We support units so they can accomplish their mission. We take pride in providing quality of life for families while service members are deployed and in maximizing resources through collaboration with government and private partners,” Marrero said.

    Marrero also encouraged units to consider Fort Buchanan for meaningful training opportunities during annual trainings.

    “Military Police Soldiers can gain real-world experience with our police department, medical staff can work at our clinic, and engineers can have hands-on experience at our Directorate of Public Works, in a strategically relevant region,” he said.

    Command Sgt. Maj. Gregory Betty, Command Sergeant Major of the Army Reserve, emphasized the council’s purpose.

    “This forum brings Command Sergeants Major together to share ideas and align on priorities set by Lieutenant General Robert D. Harter, Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General, U.S. Army Reserve Command. It ensures we move forward as one voice,” Betty said.

    Hosting the council at Fort Buchanan also highlights the installation’s critical role in supporting the National Defense Strategy by strengthening readiness, fostering regional partnerships, and ensuring forces are prepared for any contingency. The island’s strategic location and training capabilities make it an ideal site for preparing soldiers for missions across the Western Hemisphere.

    The council will continue over several days, with opportunities to tour military training capabilities.

    With an annual budget of nearly $500 million, Fort Buchanan supports about 15,000 personnel, including active-duty, Reserve, Puerto Rico National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve members. The installation remains focused on enhancing readiness and enabling rapid deployment anywhere, anytime.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.27.2026 12:03
    Story ID: 561446
    Location: PR
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

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    Army Reserve Senior Enlisted Council Convenes at Fort Buchanan
    Army Reserve Senior Enlisted Council Convenes at Fort Buchanan
    Army Reserve Senior Enlisted Council Convenes at Fort Buchanan

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