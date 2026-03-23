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    Tinker installation commander honors base namesake’s legacy [Image 2 of 2]

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    Tinker installation commander honors base namesake’s legacy

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2026

    Photo by Paul Shirk 

    72nd Air Base Wing

    Col. Cisco Harris, Tinker installation and 72nd Air Base Wing commander, left, looks at a photo given by Pepper and Pamm Ramsey at the Charles B. Hall Air Park on Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, March 4, 2026. Isabel (not pictured) and Pepper Ramsey are the great-great-great nieces of Maj. Gen. Clarence L. Tinker, a native Oklahoman who lost his life while on a combat mission near Wake Island during the Battle of Midway. The Oklahoma City Air Depot installation was designated Tinker Field Oct. 14, 1942, later becoming Tinker AFB Jan. 13, 1948. (U.S. Air Force photo by Paul Shirk)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.27.2026 11:38
    Photo ID: 9587170
    VIRIN: 260304-F-HI919-1002
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 8.36 MB
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Tinker installation commander honors base namesake’s legacy [Image 2 of 2], by Paul Shirk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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