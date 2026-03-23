Tinker installation commander honors base namesake’s legacy

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From left, Isabel Ramsey, Col. Cisco Harris, Tinker installation and 72nd Air Base Wing commander, Pepper Ramsey and Pamm Ramsey take a photo together at the Charles B. Hall Air Park on Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, March 4, 2026. Isabel and Pepper are the great-great-great nieces of Maj. Gen. Clarence L. Tinker, a native Oklahoman who lost his life while on a combat mission near Wake Island during the Battle of Midway. The Oklahoma City Air Depot installation was designated Tinker Field Oct. 14, 1942, later becoming Tinker AFB Jan. 13, 1948. (U.S. Air Force photo by Paul Shirk)