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    Base Beautification Day [Image 10 of 10]

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    Base Beautification Day

    UNITED STATES

    03.26.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Figueroa 

    Air University Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Eric Adams, 42d Security Forces Squadron senior enlisted leader, pressure washes the 42d SFS front entrance during the wing’s Base Beautification Day at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, March 26, 2026. The cleaning day effort reinforces the wing’s commitment to maintaining a safe, clean, professional, and mission ready installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Figuroa)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.27.2026 11:31
    Photo ID: 9587160
    VIRIN: 260326-F-XI916-1017
    Resolution: 5967x3971
    Size: 5.49 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Base Beautification Day [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Elizabeth Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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