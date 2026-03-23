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    Base Beautification Day [Image 7 of 10]

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    Base Beautification Day

    UNITED STATES

    03.26.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Figueroa 

    Air University Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jared Poindexter, Air War College member, cuts weeds and gathers debris during the 42d Air Base Wing’s Base Beautification Day at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, March 26, 2026. The cleaning day effort reinforces the wing’s commitment to maintaining a safe, clean, professional, and mission ready installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Figuroa)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.27.2026 11:31
    Photo ID: 9587151
    VIRIN: 260326-F-XI916-1010
    Resolution: 5030x3232
    Size: 3.3 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Base Beautification Day [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Elizabeth Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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