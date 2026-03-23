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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jared Poindexter, Air War College member, cuts weeds and gathers debris during the 42d Air Base Wing’s Base Beautification Day at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, March 26, 2026. The cleaning day effort reinforces the wing’s commitment to maintaining a safe, clean, professional, and mission ready installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Figuroa)