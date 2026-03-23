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U.S. Airmen from the 42d Security Forces Squadron clean and organize their work center during the 42d Air Base Wing’s Base Beautification Day at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, March 26, 2026. The cleaning day effort reinforces the wing’s commitment to maintaining a safe, clean, professional, and mission ready installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Figuroa)