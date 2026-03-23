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    Base Beautification Day [Image 9 of 10]

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    Base Beautification Day

    UNITED STATES

    03.26.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Figueroa 

    Air University Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen from the 42d Security Forces Squadron clean and organize their work center during the 42d Air Base Wing’s Base Beautification Day at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, March 26, 2026. The cleaning day effort reinforces the wing’s commitment to maintaining a safe, clean, professional, and mission ready installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Figuroa)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.27.2026 11:31
    Photo ID: 9587159
    VIRIN: 260326-F-XI916-1016
    Resolution: 5934x3688
    Size: 4.66 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Base Beautification Day [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Elizabeth Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    42d Air Base Wing
    Base Beautification Day
    Maxwell Air Base Wing

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