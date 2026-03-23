AKARNG Black Hawk aviators conduct flight operations

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U.S. Army UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter aviators, assigned to A Company, 1-168th General Support Aviation Battalion, Alaska Army National Guard, approach a landing zone while conduct flight operations at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 21, 2026. The AKARNG’s Black Hawk aviators consistently hone their skills to maintain operational readiness and are postured to support domestic operations that include homeland security and defense. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)