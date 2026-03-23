U.S. Army UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter aviators, assigned to A Company, 1-168th General Support Aviation Battalion, Alaska Army National Guard, approach a landing zone while conduct flight operations at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 21, 2026. The AKARNG’s Black Hawk aviators consistently hone their skills to maintain operational readiness and are postured to support domestic operations that include homeland security and defense. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2026 05:37
|Photo ID:
|9586746
|VIRIN:
|260321-Z-HY271-1648
|Resolution:
|6630x3729
|Size:
|4.73 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, AKARNG Black Hawk aviators conduct flight operations [Image 6 of 6], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.