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    AKARNG Black Hawk aviators conduct flight operations [Image 4 of 6]

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    AKARNG Black Hawk aviators conduct flight operations

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2026

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    Alaska National Guard   

    U.S. Army UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter aviators, assigned to A Company, 1-168th General Support Aviation Battalion, Alaska Army National Guard, approach a landing zone while conduct flight operations at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 21, 2026. The AKARNG’s Black Hawk aviators consistently hone their skills to maintain operational readiness and are postured to support domestic operations that include homeland security and defense. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2026
    Date Posted: 03.27.2026 05:37
    Photo ID: 9586748
    VIRIN: 260321-Z-HY271-1660
    Resolution: 6044x3400
    Size: 5.68 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, AKARNG Black Hawk aviators conduct flight operations [Image 6 of 6], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    AKARNG Black Hawk aviators conduct flight operations
    AKARNG Black Hawk aviators conduct flight operations
    AKARNG Black Hawk aviators conduct flight operations
    AKARNG Black Hawk aviators conduct flight operations
    AKARNG Black Hawk aviators conduct flight operations
    AKARNG Black Hawk aviators conduct flight operations

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    TAGS

    Army aviation
    UH-60L Black Hawk
    Arctic Strategy
    Alaska
    207th Aviation Troop Command

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