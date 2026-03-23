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    George Washington recognizes Warfighter of the Week [Image 3 of 3]

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    George Washington recognizes Warfighter of the Week

    JAPAN

    03.26.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Geoffrey Ottinger 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Capt. Nicholas DeLeo, commanding officer of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), shakes hands with Yeoman 3rd Class during a presentation of Warfighter of the Week while moored in Commander, Fleet Activities, Yokosuka March 27, 2026. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Geoffrey L. Ottinger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.27.2026 02:11
    Photo ID: 9586649
    VIRIN: 260327-N-CU716-1002
    Resolution: 4760x3173
    Size: 3.78 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, George Washington recognizes Warfighter of the Week [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Geoffrey Ottinger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    George Washington recognizes Warfighter of the Week
    George Washington recognizes Warfighter of the Week

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    Forward Deployed
    7th Fleet
    Warfigher of the Week

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