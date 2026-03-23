George Washington recognizes Warfighter of the Week

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Capt. Nicholas DeLeo, commanding officer of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), shakes hands with Yeoman 3rd Class during a presentation of Warfighter of the Week while moored in Commander, Fleet Activities, Yokosuka March 27, 2026. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Geoffrey L. Ottinger)