George Washington recognizes Warfighter of the Week

Capt. Nicholas DeLeo, commanding officer of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), shakes hands with Yeoman 3rd Class during a presentation of Warfighter of the Week while moored in Commander, Fleet Activities, Yokosuka March 27, 2026. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Geoffrey L. Ottinger)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2026 02:10
|Photo ID:
|9586648
|VIRIN:
|260327-N-CU716-1001
|Resolution:
|4269x2846
|Size:
|3.22 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
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