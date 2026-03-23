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    3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade Conducts Battle Skills Training Exercise [Image 12 of 13]

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    3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade Conducts Battle Skills Training Exercise

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.25.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Eadan Avramidis 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Drake Young, an administrative clerk with 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade, participates in a staff battle skills training exercise (BSTEX) at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, March 25, 2026. The BSTEX focuses on command and control for Marine Air-Ground Task Force operations, reinforcing staff processes and decision-making in a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief scenario. Young is a native of Kentucky. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Eadan Avramidis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.27.2026 01:32
    Photo ID: 9586636
    VIRIN: 260325-M-EA007-1082
    Resolution: 4043x2695
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade Conducts Battle Skills Training Exercise [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Eadan Avramidis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade Conducts Battle Skills Training Exercise
    3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade Conducts Battle Skills Training Exercise
    3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade Conducts Battle Skills Training Exercise
    3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade Conducts Battle Skills Training Exercise
    3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade Conducts Battle Skills Training Exercise
    3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade Conducts Battle Skills Training Exercise
    3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade Conducts Battle Skills Training Exercise
    3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade Conducts Battle Skills Training Exercise
    3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade Conducts Battle Skills Training Exercise
    3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade Conducts Battle Skills Training Exercise
    3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade Conducts Battle Skills Training Exercise
    3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade Conducts Battle Skills Training Exercise
    3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade Conducts Battle Skills Training Exercise

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    TAGS

    Command and Control
    MAGTF
    MEB
    INDOPACOM
    Okinawa
    BSTEX

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