3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade Conducts Battle Skills Training Exercise

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U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Alex Delamora, center, an intelligence analyst, provides geographic information to Sgt. Andrew Macphee, an imagery analyst specialist, both with 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade during a staff battle skills training exercise (BSTEX) at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, March 25, 2026. The BSTEX focuses on command and control for Marine Air-Ground Task Force operations, reinforcing staff processes and decision-making in a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief scenario. Delamora is a native of California. Macphee is a native of Massachusetts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Eadan Avramidis)