U.S. Marine Corps 1st. Lt. Francesco Godino, a field artillery officer with 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade, participates in a staff battle skills training exercise (BSTEX) at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, March 25, 2026. The BSTEX focuses on command and control for Marine Air-Ground Task Force operations, reinforcing staff processes and decision-making in a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief scenario. Godino is a native of Arizona. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Eadan Avramidis)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2026 01:32
|Photo ID:
|9586635
|VIRIN:
|260325-M-EA007-1077
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|3.5 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade Conducts Battle Skills Training Exercise [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Eadan Avramidis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.