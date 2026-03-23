3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade Conducts Battle Skills Training Exercise

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U.S. Marine Corps 1st. Lt. Francesco Godino, a field artillery officer with 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade, participates in a staff battle skills training exercise (BSTEX) at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, March 25, 2026. The BSTEX focuses on command and control for Marine Air-Ground Task Force operations, reinforcing staff processes and decision-making in a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief scenario. Godino is a native of Arizona. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Eadan Avramidis)