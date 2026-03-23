U.S. Navy Capt. Louis F. Catalina, commanding officer of U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), speaks to members of the media during a ship tour in Laem Chabang, Thailand, March 26, 2026. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Caitlin Flynn)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2026 00:45
|Photo ID:
|9586623
|VIRIN:
|260326-N-WM182-1163
|Resolution:
|5395x3597
|Size:
|2.2 MB
|Location:
|LAEM CHABANG, TH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Blue Ridge Arrives in Thailand [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Caitlin Flynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.