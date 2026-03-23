Blue Ridge Arrives in Thailand

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U.S. Navy Capt. Louis F. Catalina, commanding officer of U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), speaks to members of the media during a ship tour in Laem Chabang, Thailand, March 26, 2026. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Caitlin Flynn)