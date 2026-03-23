Blue Ridge Arrives in Thailand

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U.S. Navy Capt. Louis F. Catalina, commanding officer of U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), left, is greeted by Capt. Kittipan Chaisiridham, commanding officer, HTMS Similan (871), during an arrival ceremony in Laem Chabang, Thailand, March 26, 2026. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Caitlin Flynn)