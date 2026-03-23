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    Blue Ridge Arrives in Thailand [Image 2 of 4]

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    Blue Ridge Arrives in Thailand

    LAEM CHABANG, THAILAND

    03.25.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Caitlin Flynn 

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    U.S. Navy Master Chief Information Systems Technician Jeremy A. Morris, assigned to U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), left, receives a flower garland from Capt. Kittipan Chaisiridham, commanding officer, HTMS Similan (871), during an arrival ceremony in Laem Chabang, Thailand, March 26, 2026. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Caitlin Flynn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.27.2026 00:45
    Photo ID: 9586621
    VIRIN: 260326-N-WM182-1041
    Resolution: 5761x4074
    Size: 2.43 MB
    Location: LAEM CHABANG, TH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Blue Ridge Arrives in Thailand [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Caitlin Flynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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