Blue Ridge Arrives in Thailand

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U.S. Navy Master Chief Information Systems Technician Jeremy A. Morris, assigned to U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), left, receives a flower garland from Capt. Kittipan Chaisiridham, commanding officer, HTMS Similan (871), during an arrival ceremony in Laem Chabang, Thailand, March 26, 2026. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Caitlin Flynn)