EOD Mobile Unit 12 Holds Change of Command Ceremony

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VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Cmdr. Mike Grow assumed command of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit TWELVE (EODMU-12) from Cmdr. Jack Damon during a change of command ceremony at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, March 26, 2026. EODMU-12 is a subordinate command of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group TWO and operates as part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Force providing skilled, capable, and combat-ready deployable Navy EOD and Navy Diver forces around the globe to support a range of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jackson Adkins)