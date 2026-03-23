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    EOD Mobile Unit 12 Holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 4 of 5]

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    EOD Mobile Unit 12 Holds Change of Command Ceremony

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jackson Adkins    

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group Two

    VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Cmdr. Mike Grow assumed command of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit TWELVE (EODMU-12) from Cmdr. Jack Damon during a change of command ceremony at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, March 26, 2026. EODMU-12 is a subordinate command of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group TWO and operates as part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Force providing skilled, capable, and combat-ready deployable Navy EOD and Navy Diver forces around the globe to support a range of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jackson Adkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.26.2026 12:54
    Photo ID: 9585422
    VIRIN: 260326-N-TL968-1007
    Resolution: 3922x3138
    Size: 3.72 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, EOD Mobile Unit 12 Holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Jackson Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    EOD Mobile Unit 12 Holds Change of Command Ceremony
    EOD Mobile Unit 12 Holds Change of Command Ceremony
    EOD Mobile Unit 12 Holds Change of Command Ceremony
    EOD Mobile Unit 12 Holds Change of Command Ceremony
    EOD Mobile Unit 12 Holds Change of Command Ceremony

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    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 12
    EOD
    Change of Command
    NECC
    US Navy

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