EOD Mobile Unit 12 Welcomes New Commander

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Jackson Adkins | VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Cmdr. Mike Grow assumed command of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit TWELVE (EODMU-12) from Cmdr. Jack Damon during a change of command ceremony at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, March 26, 2026. EODMU-12 is a subordinate command of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group TWO and operates as part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Force providing skilled, capable, and combat-ready deployable Navy EOD and Navy Diver forces around the globe to support a range of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jackson Adkins) see less | View Image Page

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit TWELVE (EODMU-12) held a change of command ceremony at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story on March 26, 2026, where Cmdr. Michael Grow relieved Cmdr. Jack Damon as commanding officer.

The ceremony marks a significant milestone for the unit, which plays a critical role in the nation's defense by clearing explosive hazards, enabling access to denied areas, and building warfighting readiness. The change of command is a time-honored naval tradition that represents the formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a command.

Damon, the outgoing commanding officer, expressed his deep pride in leading the men and women of EODMU-12. “In general, EOD is a small community where most of us know each other, and I knew I was coming to a unit with many credible teammates I could rely on. This tour required our team to lead through hardships. You never hesitated to take on the additional work, to break away from status quo. You never quit and you never stopped solving the problems.” He continued, “CDR Mike Grow, you have had a positive impact on this command long before today. There is no one else I would prefer to turn over with.”

Both commanders delivered remarks that echoed the Department of the Navy's emphasis on the importance of its people and building a more lethal and ready force.

"I am humbled and excited for the opportunity to lead this exceptional team,” said Grow. “The Sailors of EODMU-12 are among the most highly skilled and dedicated in the Navy, and I am committed to ensuring they have the resources and support they need to continue to excel. Together, we will build upon the unit's proud history and continue to enhance our warfighting readiness to meet any challenge."

Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 12, established in 2008, is a subordinate command of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group TWO.

Navy EOD technicians are an elite force of warriors who perform a wide range of missions, including rendering safe all types of ordnance, from conventional to improvised explosive devices, both on land and underwater. They deploy globally to support naval and joint operations, ensuring freedom of navigation and access to strategic waterways.

EODMU-12 has a distinguished history of supporting operations around the world, contributing to everything from mine countermeasures to special operations missions.

For more information, visit https://www.necc.usff.navy.mil/eod/