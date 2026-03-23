MCAS Iwakuni Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron PT

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A U.S. Marine and a Sailor with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (HHS), Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, wear their respective service branch physical training attire during a squadron PT event at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 27, 2025. HHS conducts a monthly squadron PT event to build cohesion and camaraderie between Marines and Sailors. (U.S. Marine Corps photo illustration by Cpl. Sarah Grawcock) (Photo illustration created with a double exposure photo made in-camera with a canon EOS R5)