MCAS Iwakuni Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron PT

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U.S. Marines and Sailors with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (HHS), Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, conduct a pull-up and push-up workout station during a squadron physical training event at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 27, 2025. HHS conducts a monthly squadron PT event to build cohesion and camaraderie between Marines and Sailors. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sarah Grawcock)