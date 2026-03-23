U.S. Marines and Sailors with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (HHS), Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, conduct a pull-up and push-up workout station during a squadron physical training event at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 27, 2025. HHS conducts a monthly squadron PT event to build cohesion and camaraderie between Marines and Sailors. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sarah Grawcock)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2026 02:07
|Photo ID:
|9584423
|VIRIN:
|260227-M-JK941-7668
|Resolution:
|6682x4455
|Size:
|5.63 MB
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MCAS Iwakuni Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron PT [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Sarah Grawcock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.