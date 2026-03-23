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    MCAS Iwakuni Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron PT [Image 6 of 9]

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    MCAS Iwakuni Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron PT

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    02.26.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Sarah Grawcock 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (HHS), Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, conduct cool down stretches after a squadron physical training event at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 27, 2025. HHS conducts a monthly squadron PT event to build cohesion and camaraderie between Marines and Sailors. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sarah Grawcock)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.26.2026 02:07
    Photo ID: 9584430
    VIRIN: 260227-M-JK941-7612
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.3 MB
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, MCAS Iwakuni Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron PT [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Sarah Grawcock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    MCAS Iwakuni Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron PT
    MCAS Iwakuni Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron PT
    MCAS Iwakuni Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron PT
    MCAS Iwakuni Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron PT
    MCAS Iwakuni Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron PT
    MCAS Iwakuni Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron PT
    MCAS Iwakuni Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron PT
    MCAS Iwakuni Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron PT
    MCAS Iwakuni Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron PT

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    TAGS

    mission readiness
    Marines
    Training
    Navy
    Morale
    MCAS Iwakuni

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