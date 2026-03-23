USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) Arrives in Laem Chabang, Thailand

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Quartermaster Seaman Adrian Garza stands look-out watch on the bridge aboard U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) as the ship prepares to enter port in Laem Chabang, Thailand, March 26, 2026. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Damian Cook)