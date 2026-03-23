Blue Ridge visits Laem Chabang, Thailand

Photo By Seaman Damian Cook | U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) prepares to enter port in Laem Chabang, Thailand, March 26, 2026. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Damian Cook) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Seaman Damian Cook | U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) prepares to enter port in Laem...... read more read more

U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) arrived in Laem Chabang, Thailand for a port visit, March 26, 2026. Blue Ridge’s last port visit to Laem Chabang was in 2024.

During this port visit, leadership from U.S. 7th Fleet and USS Blue Ridge are scheduled to meet with their Thailand Navy counterparts and local leaders to discuss ways of improving operational readiness, advancing future military capabilities, and enhancing the U.S.-Thailand alliance overall. This visit will strive to improve our international partnerships, which are critical to continued global prosperity. This visit marks our continuous drive to strengthen our alliance built on military exercises such as CARAT Thailand and Cobra Gold.

“Our team is grateful to be here. This visit showcases what over 190 years of friendly, formal relations looks like between the U.S. and Thailand,” said Rear Adm. Kyle Gantt, deputy commander, U.S. 7th Fleet. “Every engagement from Staff talks to Cobra Gold steadily builds our collective ability to continually ensure a prosperous, free and open Indo-Pacific.”

In addition, Sailors from Blue Ridge and U.S. 7th Fleet are scheduled to participate in a series of in-port activities to include U.S. 7th Fleet Band performances, community relation events, and ship tours. Laem Chabang will provide logistics support for Blue Ridge.

U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific.

For more news from USS Blue Ridge, visit http://www.navy.mil/local/lcc19/. For more news from U.S. 7th Fleet, visit https://www.c7f.navy.mil/.