U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) prepares to enter port in Laem Chabang, Thailand, March 26, 2026. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Damian Cook)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2026 23:15
|Photo ID:
|9584305
|VIRIN:
|260326-N-TU824-1060
|Resolution:
|7008x4672
|Size:
|2.18 MB
|Location:
|LAEM CHABANG, TH
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) Arrives in Laem Chabang, Thailand [Image 4 of 4], by SN Damian Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Blue Ridge visits Laem Chabang, Thailand
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