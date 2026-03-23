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    USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) Arrives in Laem Chabang, Thailand [Image 2 of 4]

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    USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) Arrives in Laem Chabang, Thailand

    LAEM CHABANG, THAILAND

    03.25.2026

    Photo by Seaman Damian Cook 

    USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)

    U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) prepares to enter port in Laem Chabang, Thailand, March 26, 2026. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Damian Cook)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.25.2026 23:15
    Photo ID: 9584305
    VIRIN: 260326-N-TU824-1060
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 2.18 MB
    Location: LAEM CHABANG, TH
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) Arrives in Laem Chabang, Thailand [Image 4 of 4], by SN Damian Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) Arrives in Laem Chabang, Thailand
    USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) Arrives in Laem Chabang, Thailand
    USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) Arrives in Laem Chabang, Thailand
    USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) Arrives in Laem Chabang, Thailand

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    Blue Ridge visits Laem Chabang, Thailand

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    TAGS

    LCC-19
    Laem Chabang
    Indo-Pacific
    Thailand
    Blue Ridge
    7th Fleet

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