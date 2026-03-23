2026 NAVFAC Hawaii Military Engineer of the Year

Aaron Darley, chief engineer for Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Hawaii (NAVFAC HI) presents a certificate to Lt. John “Jack” Donohue, Facilities and Engineering Acquisition Division (FEAD) deputy director, during an All Hands ceremony at Hickam Theater on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii March 4, 2026., to recognize him for being named the 2026 Military Engineer of the Year for NAVFAC HI. (U.S. Navy photo by Anna Marie G. Gonzales)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2026 22:28
|Photo ID:
|9584238
|VIRIN:
|260304-N-XM133-1001
|Resolution:
|5464x8192
|Size:
|4.51 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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FEAD deputy director named NAVFAC HI 2026 Military Engineer of the Year
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