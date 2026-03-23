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    2026 NAVFAC Hawaii Military Engineer of the Year [Image 1 of 2]

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    2026 NAVFAC Hawaii Military Engineer of the Year

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2026

    Photo by Anna Marie G. Gonzales 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Hawaii

    Aaron Darley, chief engineer for Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Hawaii (NAVFAC HI) presents a certificate to Lt. John “Jack” Donohue, Facilities and Engineering Acquisition Division (FEAD) deputy director, during an All Hands ceremony at Hickam Theater on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii March 4, 2026., to recognize him for being named the 2026 Military Engineer of the Year for NAVFAC HI. (U.S. Navy photo by Anna Marie G. Gonzales)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.25.2026 22:28
    Photo ID: 9584238
    VIRIN: 260304-N-XM133-1001
    Resolution: 5464x8192
    Size: 4.51 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2026 NAVFAC Hawaii Military Engineer of the Year [Image 2 of 2], by Anna Marie G. Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    2026 NAVFAC Hawaii Military Engineer of the Year
    2026 NAVFAC Hawaii Military Engineer of the Year

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    FEAD deputy director named NAVFAC HI 2026 Military Engineer of the Year

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    JBPHH
    NAVFAC Hawaii
    Anna Marie G. Gonzales
    Award ceremony
    2026 Military Engineer of the year
    Lt. John Donolue

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