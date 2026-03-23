2026 NAVFAC Hawaii Military Engineer of the Year

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Aaron Darley, chief engineer for Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Hawaii (NAVFAC HI) presents a certificate to Lt. John “Jack” Donohue, Facilities and Engineering Acquisition Division (FEAD) deputy director, during an All Hands ceremony at Hickam Theater on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii March 4, 2026., to recognize him for being named the 2026 Military Engineer of the Year for NAVFAC HI. (U.S. Navy photo by Anna Marie G. Gonzales)