FEAD deputy director named NAVFAC HI 2026 Military Engineer of the Year

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Lt. John “Jack” Donohue, Facilities and Engineering Acquisition Division (FEAD) deputy director, has been named the 2026 Naval Facilities Engineering and Systems Command Hawaii (NAVFAC HI) Military Engineer of the Year for his exceptional leadership and technical expertise, significantly advancing the Pacific Fleet's engineering excellence and operational readiness.

“Lt. Donohue is one of the most resourceful, hardworking, and effective junior officers and engineers that I have ever worked with,” said Cmdr. Jason Christensen, NAVFAC HI special programs officer (former operations officer). “He owns whatever problem or impediment that is put in his way.”

As deputy director of the FEAD, he oversaw more than 170 projects valued at over $1.7 billion. In his role as construction team lead for the Joint Base Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, he managed a team of 14, delivering 52 projects valued at $334 million.

In addition, Donohue resolved complex problems and met critical deadlines while demonstrating creative resource optimization and expert project management. With his strategic vision, he was handpicked to lead the Commander, Pacific Fleet's $400 million No.1 priority project, where he skillfully forged consensus among diverse stakeholders to achieve critical missions.

Donohue’s immense contributions have directly enhanced the operational readiness of the Pacific Fleet, while augmenting the naval facilities capability in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Theater.

For more NAVFAC HI stories, visit https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/NFESCH