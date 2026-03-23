Capt. James Sullivan, commanding officer for Naval Facilities Engineering and Systems Command Hawaii (NAVFAC HI) congratulates Lt. John “Jack” Donohue, Facilities and Engineering Acquisition Division (FEAD) deputy director, for being named the 2026 NAVFAC HI Military Engineer of the Year, alongside Aaron Darley, chief engineer for NAVFAC HI, during the command's All Hands event at Hickam Theater on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii March 4, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo by Anna Marie G. Gonzales)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2026 22:28
|Photo ID:
|9584234
|VIRIN:
|260304-N-XM133-1002
|Resolution:
|7743x5165
|Size:
|4.02 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2026 NAVFAC Hawaii Military Engineer of the Year [Image 2 of 2], by Anna Marie G. Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
FEAD deputy director named NAVFAC HI 2026 Military Engineer of the Year
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