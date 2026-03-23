2026 NAVFAC Hawaii Military Engineer of the Year

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Capt. James Sullivan, commanding officer for Naval Facilities Engineering and Systems Command Hawaii (NAVFAC HI) congratulates Lt. John “Jack” Donohue, Facilities and Engineering Acquisition Division (FEAD) deputy director, for being named the 2026 NAVFAC HI Military Engineer of the Year, alongside Aaron Darley, chief engineer for NAVFAC HI, during the command's All Hands event at Hickam Theater on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii March 4, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo by Anna Marie G. Gonzales)