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    2026 NAVFAC Hawaii Military Engineer of the Year [Image 2 of 2]

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    2026 NAVFAC Hawaii Military Engineer of the Year

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2026

    Photo by Anna Marie G. Gonzales 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Hawaii

    Capt. James Sullivan, commanding officer for Naval Facilities Engineering and Systems Command Hawaii (NAVFAC HI) congratulates Lt. John “Jack” Donohue, Facilities and Engineering Acquisition Division (FEAD) deputy director, for being named the 2026 NAVFAC HI Military Engineer of the Year, alongside Aaron Darley, chief engineer for NAVFAC HI, during the command's All Hands event at Hickam Theater on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii March 4, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo by Anna Marie G. Gonzales)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.25.2026 22:28
    Photo ID: 9584234
    VIRIN: 260304-N-XM133-1002
    Resolution: 7743x5165
    Size: 4.02 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2026 NAVFAC Hawaii Military Engineer of the Year [Image 2 of 2], by Anna Marie G. Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    2026 NAVFAC Hawaii Military Engineer of the Year
    2026 NAVFAC Hawaii Military Engineer of the Year

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    FEAD deputy director named NAVFAC HI 2026 Military Engineer of the Year

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    All Hands Call
    JBPHH
    NAVFAC Hawaii
    Anna Marie G. Gonzales
    2026 Military Engineer of the Year
    Lt. John Donohue

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