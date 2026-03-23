51st Fighter Wing tests contingency landing zone capability during Freedom Shield 26

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U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 51st Operations Support Squadron and the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron place a lighting system on a minimum operating strip during exercise Freedom Shield 26 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 11, 2026. The exercise demonstrated interoperability between two units to rapidly establish and operate a makeshift runway if the primary airfield is degraded or unusable. FS26 provides a demanding training environment designed to enhance combat readiness and response capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Desiree Ware)