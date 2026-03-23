51st Fighter Wing tests contingency landing zone capability during Freedom Shield 26

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Desiree Ware | U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 51st Operations Support Squadron and the 51st...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Desiree Ware | U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 51st Operations Support Squadron and the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron test a lighting system on a minimum operating strip during exercise Freedom Shield 26 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 11, 2026. The two squadrons integrated capabilities to establish a makeshift runway, maintaining sortie generation. FS26 provides a demanding training environment designed to enhance combat readiness and response capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Desiree Ware) see less | View Image Page

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea – U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron and the 51st Operations Support Squadron integrated their capabilities during Freedom Shield 26 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 11, 2026.



During the exercise, they tested a new method of restoring airpower if Osan Air Base’s primary runway becomes unusable during combat operations.



“Freedom Shield provides the perfect venue to test novel concepts and validate emerging capabilities,” said Master Sgt. Kyle Ralston, 51st Operations Support Squadron air traffic control training noncommissioned officer in charge. “CES and OSS were able to combine our two capabilities, without any prior coordination, to get Osan back in the fight.”



The exercise scenario simulated a major attack that rendered the runways inoperable as sunset approached. The Wing Operations Center was tasked with identifying a solution that would allow aircraft operations to continue despite the damage.



Civil engineer Airmen surveyed the runway and established a minimum operation strip, the portion of the airfield capable of supporting aircraft operations despite damage. Engineers then marked the area with airfield panels and boundary indicators to clearly define the operational landing surface.



With the operation strip established, the 51st Operations Support Squadron Landing Zone Safety Officer team moved in to prepare the site for aircraft operations. Using lighting systems, navigation aids and portable radios, the team set up guidance and communications for incoming aircraft.



Working together, the two teams transformed a damaged runway into a functional contingency landing zone, allowing pilots to safely land and continue operations.



The training reinforced the wing’s commitment to its “Fight Tonight” mission, ensuring Team Osan remains ready to generate airpower and deter threats across the Korean Peninsula.