U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 51st Operations Support Squadron and the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron test a lighting system on a minimum operating strip during exercise Freedom Shield 26 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 11, 2026. The two squadrons integrated capabilities to establish a makeshift runway, maintaining sortie generation. FS26 provides a demanding training environment designed to enhance combat readiness and response capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Desiree Ware)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2026 20:42
|Photo ID:
|9584167
|VIRIN:
|260311-F-NZ346-1563
|Resolution:
|4528x2547
|Size:
|1.29 MB
|Location:
|GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 51st Fighter Wing tests contingency landing zone capability during Freedom Shield 26 [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Desiree Ware, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
51st Fighter Wing tests contingency landing zone capability during Freedom Shield 26
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