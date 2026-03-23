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    51st Fighter Wing tests contingency landing zone capability during Freedom Shield 26 [Image 1 of 2]

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    51st Fighter Wing tests contingency landing zone capability during Freedom Shield 26

    GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    03.10.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Desiree Ware  

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 51st Operations Support Squadron and the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron test a lighting system on a minimum operating strip during exercise Freedom Shield 26 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 11, 2026. The two squadrons integrated capabilities to establish a makeshift runway, maintaining sortie generation. FS26 provides a demanding training environment designed to enhance combat readiness and response capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Desiree Ware)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2026
    Date Posted: 03.25.2026 20:42
    Photo ID: 9584167
    VIRIN: 260311-F-NZ346-1563
    Resolution: 4528x2547
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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