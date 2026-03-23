Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment "Sabers", 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, conducted a community service beach clean-up event hosted by Keep Puako Beautiful during a training rotation at Puako Beach, Hawaii from February 22, 2026. Keep Puako Beautiful is a nonprofit organization that is committed to outreach and educational programs in order to make a positive impact on the coastal environment.(U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2026 19:28
|Photo ID:
|9584118
|VIRIN:
|260222-A-XD912-9106
|Resolution:
|7130x4756
|Size:
|7.53 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 25th CAB Community Relations Events Winter Gunnery [Image 20 of 20], by SGT Olivia Cowart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.