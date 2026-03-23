25th CAB Community Relations Events Winter Gunnery

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Soldiers assigned to the 209th Aviation Support Battalion, 25th Combat Aviation Bridge conduct an Adopt A Highway community service event during a training rotation at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii on February 27, 2026. Soldiers spent two hours walking along Saddle Road picking up trash and debris as part of the Adopt A Highway partnership. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)