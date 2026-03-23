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    25th CAB Community Relations Events Winter Gunnery [Image 20 of 20]

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    25th CAB Community Relations Events Winter Gunnery

    UNITED STATES

    02.27.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart 

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Soldiers assigned to the 209th Aviation Support Battalion, 25th Combat Aviation Bridge conduct an Adopt A Highway community service event during a training rotation at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii on February 27, 2026. Soldiers spent two hours walking along Saddle Road picking up trash and debris as part of the Adopt A Highway partnership. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.25.2026 19:28
    Photo ID: 9584108
    VIRIN: 260227-A-XD912-9207
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 8.83 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th CAB Community Relations Events Winter Gunnery [Image 20 of 20], by SGT Olivia Cowart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    25th CAB Community Relations Events Winter Gunnery
    25th CAB Community Relations Events Winter Gunnery
    25th CAB Community Relations Events Winter Gunnery
    25th CAB Community Relations Events Winter Gunnery
    25th CAB Community Relations Events Winter Gunnery
    25th CAB Community Relations Events Winter Gunnery
    25th CAB Community Relations Events Winter Gunnery
    25th CAB Community Relations Events Winter Gunnery
    25th CAB Community Relations Events Winter Gunnery
    25th CAB Community Relations Events Winter Gunnery
    25th CAB Community Relations Events Winter Gunnery
    25th CAB Community Relations Events Winter Gunnery
    25th CAB Community Relations Events Winter Gunnery
    25th CAB Community Relations Events Winter Gunnery
    25th CAB Community Relations Events Winter Gunnery
    25th CAB Community Relations Events Winter Gunnery
    25th CAB Community Relations Events Winter Gunnery
    25th CAB Community Relations Events Winter Gunnery
    25th CAB Community Relations Events Winter Gunnery
    25th CAB Community Relations Events Winter Gunnery

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    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

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    TAGS

    Adopt A Highway
    Highway Cleanup
    Community
    Partnership
    Community Service
    Volunteer

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