Soldiers assigned to the 209th Aviation Support Battalion, 25th Combat Aviation Bridge conduct an Adopt A Highway community service event during a training rotation at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii on February 27, 2026. Soldiers spent two hours walking along Saddle Road picking up trash and debris as part of the Adopt A Highway partnership. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2026 19:28
|Photo ID:
|9584108
|VIRIN:
|260227-A-XD912-9207
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|8.83 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 25th CAB Community Relations Events Winter Gunnery [Image 20 of 20], by SGT Olivia Cowart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.