25th CAB Community Relations Events Winter Gunnery

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Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment "Sabers", 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, conducted a community service beach clean-up event hosted by Keep Puako Beautiful during a training rotation at Puako Beach, Hawaii from February 22, 2026. Keep Puako Beautiful is a nonprofit organization that is committed to outreach and educational programs in order to make a positive impact on the coastal environment.(U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)