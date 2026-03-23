Medal of Honor Recipients Visit Arlington National Cemetery for National Medal of Honor Day

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Medal of Honor recipients U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Kyle Carpenter and U.S. Army Maj. Alfred Rascon and Joint Task Force - National Capital Region and Joint Task Force - National Capital Region and U.S. Army Military District of Washington Commanding General Maj. Gen. Antoinette Gant participate in an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Tuesday, Wednesday March 25, 2026. The wreath was laid in commemoration of National Medal of Honor Day. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)